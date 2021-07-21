Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $122.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Badger Meter’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:BMI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.56. 186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,561. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.63. Badger Meter has a 1 year low of $60.01 and a 1 year high of $111.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.12 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 42.60%.

Several analysts have recently commented on BMI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.