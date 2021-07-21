Balancer Price Down 12.4% Over Last 7 Days (BAL)

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 21st. One Balancer coin can now be purchased for $17.44 or 0.00054619 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Balancer has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. Balancer has a total market cap of $121.07 million and $25.97 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00047664 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00013360 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.74 or 0.00819899 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006427 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Balancer (CRYPTO:BAL) is a coin. It launched on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed . The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

