Banano (BAN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $162,888.00

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. One Banano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. Banano has a total market cap of $11.39 million and $162,888.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Banano has traded down 26.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003347 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001784 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003347 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00037281 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00046665 BTC.

About Banano

BAN is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,441,493 coins and its circulating supply is 1,314,320,247 coins. The official website for Banano is banano.cc . The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

