Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)’s stock price rose 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.32 and last traded at $18.32. Approximately 1,163 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 106,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.66.

BCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Banco de Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Banco de Chile alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.53.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $650.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.47 million. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 21.23%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco de Chile will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Banco de Chile during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile in the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile in the 1st quarter worth $274,000. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. It offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit and debit cards.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.