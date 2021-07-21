Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)’s stock price rose 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.32 and last traded at $18.32. Approximately 1,163 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 106,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.66.
BCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Banco de Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.53.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Banco de Chile during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile in the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile in the 1st quarter worth $274,000. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)
Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. It offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit and debit cards.
