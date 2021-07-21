Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)’s share price rose 1.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.15 and last traded at $18.15. Approximately 2,748 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 457,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.83.
BSAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Scotiabank cut shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.
The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.28.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. INCA Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 29.7% during the first quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 2,995,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,370,000 after purchasing an additional 685,267 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 1.7% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 79,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 234,918.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,881,000 after purchasing an additional 599,042 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the first quarter valued at about $4,787,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 242.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 240,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after purchasing an additional 170,579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.65% of the company’s stock.
Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile (NYSE:BSAC)
Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.
Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.