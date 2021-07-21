Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)’s share price rose 1.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.15 and last traded at $18.15. Approximately 2,748 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 457,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.83.

BSAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Scotiabank cut shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Get Banco Santander-Chile alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.28.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $753.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.17 million. Equities analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. INCA Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 29.7% during the first quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 2,995,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,370,000 after purchasing an additional 685,267 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 1.7% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 79,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 234,918.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,881,000 after purchasing an additional 599,042 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the first quarter valued at about $4,787,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 242.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 240,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after purchasing an additional 170,579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile (NYSE:BSAC)

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.