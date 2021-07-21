Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $35.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.59% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BanColombia is Colombia’s largest bank in terms of assets and also has the largest market participation in deposit products and loans. “

Shares of NYSE CIB opened at $30.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.99. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.64 and a beta of 1.35. Bancolombia has a 12 month low of $24.18 and a 12 month high of $42.00.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 1.57% and a net margin of 2.38%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bancolombia will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bancolombia by 52.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Bancolombia by 14.7% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 7,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

