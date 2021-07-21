Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bank First had a net margin of 33.13% and a return on equity of 14.58%.

Shares of Bank First stock opened at $69.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $533.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.37. Bank First has a 12-month low of $55.90 and a 12-month high of $77.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.75.

Get Bank First alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank First from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, and consumers in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank First Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank First and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.