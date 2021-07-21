Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $16.24

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.24 and traded as low as $14.69. Bank of Communications shares last traded at $14.69, with a volume of 234 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BCMXY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bank of Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bank of Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get Bank of Communications alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $43.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.41.

Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.22. Bank of Communications had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 17.96%. The business had revenue of $8.07 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $2.3533 dividend. This represents a yield of 14.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Bank of Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.81%.

Bank of Communications Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BCMXY)

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers personal banking products and services, including demand, time, call, withdrawal, foreign currency, swap management, and education deposits, as well as certificate of deposits; credit and debit cards; housing and personal loans; and wealth management products, and wealth management advisory and consulting services.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.