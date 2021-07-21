Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $43.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of BMRC stock opened at $33.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $431.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.83. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.26 and a twelve month high of $42.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.89.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 30.34%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 43.19%.

In related news, Director James C. Hale III bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.76 per share, with a total value of $178,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. 45.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

