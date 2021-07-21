Bank of Montreal Can Buys 600 Shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) by 42.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MJ. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the fourth quarter worth $16,207,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,072,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,388,000 after purchasing an additional 254,732 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 271.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 176,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 128,915 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 156.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 207,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 126,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the fourth quarter worth $797,000.

Shares of MJ opened at $17.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.31. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $34.58.

