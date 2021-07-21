Bank of Montreal Can Has $46,000 Holdings in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 79.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,568 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 182.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 14,091 shares during the last quarter. 53.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LAUR stock opened at $14.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.80. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.80. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $15.70.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $194.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.80 million. Laureate Education had a negative net margin of 57.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Laureate Education, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laureate Education presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Laureate Education Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

