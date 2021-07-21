Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 1,016 Shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) by 254.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Telos were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TLS. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telos during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,532,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Telos during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,444,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telos during the fourth quarter valued at about $752,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telos during the fourth quarter valued at about $660,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Telos during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Telos news, Director Lyle Berman bought 117,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $499,999.75. Also, SVP Rinaldi D. Pisani sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $6,450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 441,058 shares of company stock worth $14,153,600. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Telos from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Telos in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities upped their target price on Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Telos from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Telos has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.88.

Telos stock opened at $28.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Telos Co. has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $41.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 705.00.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

