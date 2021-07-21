Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Stock Position in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) by 94.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 47,043 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Seres Therapeutics were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 174.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. 98.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MCRB shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

NASDAQ MCRB opened at $20.73 on Wednesday. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $38.50. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 3.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.26.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.99% and a negative net margin of 340.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seres Therapeutics Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

