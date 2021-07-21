Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Montreal is one of the largest banks in North America, is also one of Canada’s oldest banks. The bank offers a complete range of financial services in our chosen markets on both sides of the Canada-United States border. The bank offers to all of their clients not just financial products, but knowledge-based solutions, custom-made to add value in their financial affairs. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BMO. Cannonball Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at $97.13 on Tuesday. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $54.07 and a one year high of $106.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.55. The company has a market cap of $62.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.95. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.8782 dividend. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 42.23%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

