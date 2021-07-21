Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 5,101 Shares of CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in CBTX were worth $3,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CBTX by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 289,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,376,000 after purchasing an additional 14,076 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CBTX by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in CBTX by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 6,581 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CBTX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $624,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CBTX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBTX opened at $27.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CBTX, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $33.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.30. The stock has a market cap of $665.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.03.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. CBTX had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $36.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CBTX, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

CBTX Profile

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, agricultural loans, and treasury services, as well as online banking services.

