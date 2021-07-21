Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 12,541 Shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,541 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Brigham Minerals were worth $2,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 92.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 15,262 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the first quarter valued at about $3,774,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 33.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 30,724 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 18.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 630,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,229,000 after purchasing an additional 98,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 315.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 106,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 80,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 16,665 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $296,803.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 128,751 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $2,647,120.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 584,727 shares of company stock worth $11,530,367 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MNRL stock opened at $18.80 on Wednesday. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $21.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 2.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $33.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.32 million. Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. Research analysts predict that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 673.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MNRL shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Brigham Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet raised Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brigham Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Brigham Minerals Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

