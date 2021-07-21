Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,681 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.61% of Clarus worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLAR. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clarus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,235,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in shares of Clarus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,329,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Clarus by 291.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 70,818 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Clarus by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 418,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after buying an additional 70,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its position in shares of Clarus by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 2,684,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,344,000 after buying an additional 52,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Clarus news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 5,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $126,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 109,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,056.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 24,917 shares of company stock valued at $599,036 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Clarus from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Clarus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

NASDAQ CLAR opened at $27.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.66. Clarus Co. has a one year low of $10.95 and a one year high of $28.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $873.71 million, a P/E ratio of 81.62 and a beta of 0.85.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Clarus had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $75.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.35 million. On average, research analysts predict that Clarus Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

