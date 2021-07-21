Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 1,299 Shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.20% of Apollo Medical worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 633.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 267.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Apollo Medical news, insider Albert Waichow Young sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $242,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,110,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,936,673.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandon Sim bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.40 per share, for a total transaction of $31,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 147,038 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,993.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Colliers Securities upped their target price on shares of Apollo Medical from $36.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Apollo Medical stock opened at $86.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 71.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $92.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.08.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $176.06 million for the quarter. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 16.81%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

