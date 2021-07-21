Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 3,643 Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 297,885 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,643 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BVN. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 265.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,250 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 53,632 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 14,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63,788 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 21,399 shares during the last quarter. 53.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BVN opened at $8.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.61 and a beta of 0.77. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $14.32.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $185.89 million for the quarter. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on BVN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

