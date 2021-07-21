Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 4,308 Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,519 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,308 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.30% of Avid Technology worth $2,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 530.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 258.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 532,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $4,289,846.34. Also, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 7,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total transaction of $216,347.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 244,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,537,820.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 584,781 shares of company stock worth $6,164,194. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVID stock opened at $36.74 on Wednesday. Avid Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $7.23 and a one year high of $40.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.54 and a beta of 1.40.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $94.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.84 million. Avid Technology had a net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 24.90%. On average, analysts forecast that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AVID shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.