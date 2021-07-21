Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 7,428 Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,428 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.28% of Arcturus Therapeutics worth $3,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 26.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 276.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ ARCT opened at $32.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.56 million, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 2.78. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $129.71.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.90). The company had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,316.15% and a negative return on equity of 43.01%. Equities analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -6.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.38.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.