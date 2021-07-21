Bank OZK (OZK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $266.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.20 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 10.00%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect Bank OZK to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $39.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $45.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 50.44%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OZK. increased their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank OZK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

