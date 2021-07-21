Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) & ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Financial Contrast

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) and ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Baozun alerts:

This table compares Baozun and ContextLogic’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baozun $1.36 billion 1.79 $65.25 million $1.03 30.29 ContextLogic $2.54 billion 2.47 -$745.00 million ($5.87) -1.73

Baozun has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ContextLogic. ContextLogic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Baozun, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Baozun and ContextLogic, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baozun 0 2 3 0 2.60 ContextLogic 1 3 10 0 2.64

Baozun currently has a consensus price target of $44.25, indicating a potential upside of 41.83%. ContextLogic has a consensus price target of $22.83, indicating a potential upside of 125.18%. Given ContextLogic’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ContextLogic is more favorable than Baozun.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.0% of Baozun shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of ContextLogic shares are held by institutional investors. 59.2% of Baozun shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Baozun and ContextLogic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baozun 4.54% 8.15% 4.60% ContextLogic N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Baozun beats ContextLogic on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc. provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment. It serves brand partners in various categories, including apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles. The company was formerly known as Baozun Cayman Inc. and changed its name to Baozun Inc. in March 2015. Baozun Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc. operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.