Barclays PLC Buys 87,768 Shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) by 157.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,768 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.08% of Verastem worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VSTM. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Verastem in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Verastem in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verastem by 166.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Verastem during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Verastem by 39.1% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 17,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSTM opened at $3.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Verastem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $4.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.90.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Verastem had a negative return on equity of 38.76% and a negative net margin of 53.00%. The business had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VSTM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Verastem from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Verastem in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Verastem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.13.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to enhance the life of cancer patients. Its product in development include VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) inhibitor that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

