Barclays PLC Cuts Stake in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Barclays PLC cut its stake in shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 48.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 100,671 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 93,161 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Limelight Networks were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,385,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,074,000 after purchasing an additional 313,924 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,258,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,063,000 after purchasing an additional 880,192 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,184,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,798,000 after purchasing an additional 222,723 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 814.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,718,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,745 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,482,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 116,974 shares during the period. 53.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Limelight Networks news, Director David Peterschmidt sold 17,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $55,260.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,041.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Limelight Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.78.

Shares of NASDAQ LLNW opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $7.44. The firm has a market cap of $339.36 million, a PE ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.24.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 15.53% and a negative net margin of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $51.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

