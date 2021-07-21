Barclays PLC Has $389,000 Position in iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) by 335.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 195,055 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.12% of iBio worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in iBio during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in iBio by 1,125.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 31,175 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in iBio by 133.3% during the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iBio by 52.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 17,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in iBio during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered iBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

iBio stock opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. iBio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $7.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 17.60, a current ratio of 17.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of -6.22.

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.77 million for the quarter. iBio had a negative return on equity of 30.81% and a negative net margin of 895.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that iBio, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-100 that is being advanced for investigational new drug development for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and related conditions.

