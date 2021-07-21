Barclays PLC Increases Stock Position in VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) by 117.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,661 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 33,833 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in VirnetX were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VHC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of VirnetX by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,061,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,192,000 after purchasing an additional 362,741 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in VirnetX by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,367,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,890,000 after buying an additional 78,280 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VirnetX by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,020,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 136,096 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VirnetX by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 866,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VirnetX by 592.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 500,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 428,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

Get VirnetX alerts:

Shares of NYSE VHC opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. VirnetX Holding Corp has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $8.24. The stock has a market cap of $282.81 million, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.41.

VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. VirnetX had a negative return on equity of 20.71% and a negative net margin of 70,706.16%.

VirnetX Profile

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet, as well as enable organizations and individuals to establish communities of secure, registered users, and transmit information between various devices, networks, and operating systems.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC).

Receive News & Ratings for VirnetX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VirnetX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.