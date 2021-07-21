Barclays PLC Purchases 2,735 Shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Barclays PLC grew its position in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.07% of Gladstone Land worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 74,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 6.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 8.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 13.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LAND opened at $24.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.03 million, a P/E ratio of -75.69, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 8.50, a quick ratio of 8.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Gladstone Land Co. has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $26.04.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.22). Gladstone Land had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. Equities analysts forecast that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a $0.0451 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is 84.38%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LAND shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

