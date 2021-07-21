Barclays PLC Raises Position in First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,237 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.17% of First Bank worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Bank by 310.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in First Bank by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in First Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in First Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 44.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Bank in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

FRBA opened at $13.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.62. The stock has a market cap of $253.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. First Bank has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $14.41.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $22.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.55 million. First Bank had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.02%. Research analysts forecast that First Bank will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.37%.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

