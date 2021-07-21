Barclays PLC Raises Stock Position in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) by 159.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,173 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in IDT were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDT by 189.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of IDT by 135.3% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDT during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDT by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of IDT during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. 37.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Joyce J. Mason sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $70,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Marcelo Fischer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $136,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,088 shares of company stock valued at $935,808 in the last three months. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IDT opened at $46.12 on Wednesday. IDT Co. has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $52.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.15.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 53.22%. The firm had revenue of $373.83 million during the quarter.

About IDT

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers national retail solutions, such as point of sale network; mobile top-up; and carrier services, as well as an international money remittance service and international long-distance calling service under the BOSS Revolution brand name.

