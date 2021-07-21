Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Receives $11.56 Consensus PT from Analysts

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.42.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BBDC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

In other Barings BDC news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.53 per share, with a total value of $31,590.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $84,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBDC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Barings BDC by 979.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Barings BDC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Barings BDC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the 1st quarter worth $283,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BBDC stock opened at $10.47 on Friday. Barings BDC has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $10.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $502.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.56.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a net margin of 172.63% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $30.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.84 million. Research analysts predict that Barings BDC will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

