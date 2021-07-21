BarterTrade 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $177,372.00 (BART)

BarterTrade (CURRENCY:BART) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. BarterTrade has a market capitalization of $1.00 million and approximately $177,372.00 worth of BarterTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BarterTrade coin can now be bought for about $0.0147 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BarterTrade has traded 25.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BarterTrade alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00047193 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003121 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00013435 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006447 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.12 or 0.00795260 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

BarterTrade Coin Profile

BART is a coin. BarterTrade’s total supply is 239,809,890 coins and its circulating supply is 68,172,420 coins. BarterTrade’s official message board is medium.com/@bartertradefoundation . BarterTrade’s official Twitter account is @bartertradeio . BarterTrade’s official website is bartertrade.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Barter Trade is a trading platform that will bring cryptocurrencies and other blockchain assets to global users through an efficiently designed and user-friendly trading interface. It prides itself to become the people’s exchange. For them, this means a dedicated focus on three pillars: Security, Transparency, and Efficiency. “

BarterTrade Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BarterTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BarterTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BarterTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BarterTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BarterTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.