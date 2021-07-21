BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,620,000 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the June 15th total of 4,890,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of BCE by 67,500.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of BCE by 194.5% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.97% of the company’s stock.

BCE stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,659. BCE has a 1 year low of $39.91 and a 1 year high of $50.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.63.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. BCE had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. BCE’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that BCE will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.7072 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Desjardins raised their target price on BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities raised their target price on BCE from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of BCE in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on BCE from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.15.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

