Beaxy Price Hits $0.0045 on Top Exchanges (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One Beaxy coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Beaxy has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and $446.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beaxy has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Beaxy alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003112 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00047625 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00013680 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $254.88 or 0.00793068 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

About Beaxy

Beaxy is a coin. It launched on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 285,795,490 coins. Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @BeaxyExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

Beaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beaxy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beaxy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beaxy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.