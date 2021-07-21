Bela (BELA) Trading Down 90.3% This Week

Bela (CURRENCY:BELA) traded down 89.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. Bela has a market cap of $15,506.30 and $545.00 worth of Bela was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bela has traded down 90.3% against the dollar. One Bela coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bela alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.05 or 0.00361976 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00009480 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000604 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Bela Profile

Bela is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 23rd, 2016. Bela’s total supply is 55,361,691 coins and its circulating supply is 49,215,307 coins. Bela’s official Twitter account is @BelaCoin . The official website for Bela is livebela.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bela is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Bela platform. BELA token can be earned by participating in the social media ecosystem, either by posting or liking photos of other users. “

Buying and Selling Bela

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bela directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bela should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bela using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bela Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bela and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.