Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) Short Interest Update

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 126,800 shares, a decline of 31.8% from the June 15th total of 186,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ BLPH traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $4.70. 7,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,839. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.45. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $13.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of -0.53.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $508,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc focuses on developing products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline include PH-ILD, PH-COPD and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

