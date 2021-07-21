BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.10% of BellRing Brands worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 12,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRBR stock opened at $31.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.74. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.68 and a 52-week high of $33.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.86.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $282.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.25 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRBR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. upped their target price on BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.92.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

