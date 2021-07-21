Berkley W R Corp Acquires New Shares in Marlin Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:FINMU)

Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Marlin Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:FINMU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 49,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marlin Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Marlin Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marlin Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,792,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Marlin Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,940,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Marlin Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

OTCMKTS FINMU opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.99. Marlin Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $11.18.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

