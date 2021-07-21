Berkley W R Corp Buys New Position in DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAU)

Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 116,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHCAU. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in DHC Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,274,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,969,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,228,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,096,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,992,000.

DHC Acquisition stock opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. DHC Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $10.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.02.

DHC Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on industries, including technology, digitalization, and disruption. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

