Berkley W R Corp Invests $737,000 in FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAAU)

Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAAU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 73,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FTAC Athena Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. LH Capital Markets LLC acquired a new position in FTAC Athena Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in FTAC Athena Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FTAC Athena Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000.

NASDAQ:FTAAU opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.08. FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $10.82.

FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

