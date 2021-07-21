Berkley W R Corp Invests $970,000 in GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU)

Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 98,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIGGU. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of GigCapital4 during the first quarter worth $1,157,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GigCapital4 during the first quarter worth $176,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of GigCapital4 during the first quarter worth $3,454,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GigCapital4 during the first quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GigCapital4 during the first quarter worth $1,234,000.

Get GigCapital4 alerts:

OTCMKTS GIGGU opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.12. GigCapital4, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

GigCapital4, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for GigCapital4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigCapital4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.