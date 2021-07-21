Berkley W R Corp Takes Position in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRWU)

Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRWU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 49,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARRWU. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $2,890,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $3,483,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $994,000.

NASDAQ ARRWU opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.00. Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.19.

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

