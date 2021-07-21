Berkley W R Corp Takes Position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ)

Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 99,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000. Berkley W R Corp owned 0.23% of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 32.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VTIQ stock opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.88. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $11.00.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.

