Biogen Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $4.54 Per Share (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Biogen in a report released on Sunday, July 18th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $4.54 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.62. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q3 2021 earnings at $4.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $18.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $25.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $28.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $32.21 EPS.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Biogen from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $384.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Biogen from $455.00 to $453.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.10.

BIIB opened at $322.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $332.49. Biogen has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $48.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Biogen by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in Biogen by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management increased its position in Biogen by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 1,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Biogen by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

