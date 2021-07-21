Bitball Treasure (BTRS) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $523,585.00

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 21st. During the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded up 4% against the dollar. One Bitball Treasure coin can currently be bought for approximately $98.69 or 0.00311215 BTC on major exchanges. Bitball Treasure has a total market capitalization of $44.41 million and approximately $523,585.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000521 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000093 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000569 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Coin Profile

Bitball Treasure is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . The official message board for Bitball Treasure is medium.com/@bitballerc20

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Buying and Selling Bitball Treasure

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitball Treasure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitball Treasure using one of the exchanges listed above.

