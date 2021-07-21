bitCNY Hits Market Cap of $4.40 Million (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. bitCNY has a market cap of $4.40 million and approximately $709,408.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, bitCNY has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One bitCNY coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000484 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00039034 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.60 or 0.00104499 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.60 or 0.00144901 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,957.58 or 0.99378675 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

About bitCNY

bitCNY launched on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

