Bitcoin Gold Price Tops $38.04 on Major Exchanges (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $666.30 million and approximately $26.95 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for about $38.04 or 0.00118793 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 12.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00294717 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.08 or 0.00153264 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006755 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 60.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000520 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

