BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 214,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,648 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,813,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,514,000 after purchasing an additional 292,185 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 13.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 582,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after acquiring an additional 67,647 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 203,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 10,590 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 7.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust stock opened at $12.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.39. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $12.82.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%.

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

