BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Capital Impact Advisors LLC

Capital Impact Advisors LLC lessened its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 428.6% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.32, for a total transaction of $815,320.00. Insiders sold a total of 32,843 shares of company stock valued at $28,391,112 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock traded up $6.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $885.74. 7,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,697. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $531.39 and a 1 year high of $920.31. The stock has a market cap of $135.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $872.92.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Argus raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $943.17.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

