Blackstone Group Inc. Buys Shares of 10,000 Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CPNG. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang during the first quarter worth about $10,857,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang during the first quarter worth about $116,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang during the first quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Wolfswood Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang during the first quarter worth about $21,150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CPNG shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, decreased their target price on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

CPNG opened at $38.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.57. Coupang, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $69.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.53.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

